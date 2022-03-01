Top Kerala News developments today
Key news developments in Kerala on March 1, 2022
Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
1. CPI(M) State conference begins at Kochi
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the party's State conference in Kochi on Tuesday.
The CPI(M) will table the organisational report endorsed by the State Committee and State secretariat. The State conference will also finalise the party's political programme and development perspective for the coming years.
Delegates will debate the State conference report.
2. Thiruvallam residents demand judicial probe into alleged custodial death
Local residents are demanding a judicial investigation into Suresh's alleged custodial death in Thiruvallam police station, Thiruvananthapuram. The State police have called for a detailed probe and internal enquiry.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.