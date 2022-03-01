Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 1, 2022

Artists give final touches to sculptures of historical figures as part of an art-history exhibition featuring major global and national events and in the history of Communism in the world, at the venue of the CPI(M) State conference. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

1. CPI(M) State conference begins at Kochi

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the party's State conference in Kochi on Tuesday.

The CPI(M) will table the organisational report endorsed by the State Committee and State secretariat. The State conference will also finalise the party's political programme and development perspective for the coming years.

Delegates will debate the State conference report.

2. Thiruvallam residents demand judicial probe into alleged custodial death

Local residents are demanding a judicial investigation into Suresh's alleged custodial death in Thiruvallam police station, Thiruvananthapuram. The State police have called for a detailed probe and internal enquiry.