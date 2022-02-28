Assault accused dies in custody, locals allege custodial torture

Tensions prevailed outside the Thiruvallam police station

Tensions prevailed outside the Thiruvallam police station after one person who was arrested on charges of assaulting a couple a day ago died in custody on Monday.

Suresh Kumar (42) of Nelliyode was confirmed dead at a private hospital in the city where he was brought after he complained of chest pain around 11.30 a.m. He had initially been taken to a government hospital at Poonthura around 9.30 a.m., but was shifted after his condition worsened.

According to the police, Suresh and four others were taken into custody late Monday from Judgekunnu and booked on charges of assaulting a couple around 10 p.m. Judgekunnu, a picturesque locale, is known to attract several visitors throughout the day.

An official said the accused were subjected to medical examination nearly four hours later and were brought back to the station after being found to suffer no ailments. Suresh, however, had to be hospitalised after he complained of chest pain, while steps were under way to produce the gang before a local court. The death is suspected to be due to cardiac arrest.

However, such claims did little to convince local residents who laid siege to the police station, alleging custodial torture behind the death. Defending the actions of those who were apprehended, the protesters claimed they had only questioned the couple who were found under suspicious circumstances. Vineeth, one of the agitators, said the police had ignored several complaints raised by the local community regarding nefarious activities, including drug trade, at Judgekunnu.

They claimed that Suresh and the others were mercilessly beaten up by the police before being dragged into the police vehicle. The torture continued through the night, they alleged.

Sub-Collector M.S. Madhavikutty, who met Suresh’s relatives and the protesters in a bid to pacify them, announced an enquiry into the incident. She also assured that the inquest would be held in the presence of a judicial magistrate.

Citing allegations of custodial torture levelled by Suresh’s relatives, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded a comprehensive investigation into the death. He claimed that the purported increase in criminal activities and alleged excess by the police have posed a challenge to the public.

Mr. Satheesan said the incident has yet again brought to the fore Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s failure in managing the Home department.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran called for a judicial probe while alleging foul play in the incident. Claiming that the police stance was shrouded in mystery, the Congress leader alleged that the decision to hospitalise Suresh in a private hospital and not in the Government Medical College Hospital raised eyebrows.

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran said the Home department could not absolve itself of responsibility for the death. He also accused the Chief Minister of turning the State into one that recorded the highest number of custodial deaths in the country. The police force has turned into a safe haven for criminals, he remarked.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala too demanded a fair investigation. Stringent action must be taken against those police officers responsible for the death, he said.