Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on February 28, 2022

Students back from Ukraine being safely escorted out of the Calicut International Airport by armed personnel on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Here are the key news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. More Indian students from Ukraine to return to Kerala

As Operation Ganga gathers pace, more Keralite students from Ukraine will reach on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to the Central government to evacuate them earliest.

2. CPI(M) State conference to be held on March 1

Final preparations are on for the CPI(M) State conference which will commence in Kochi on Tuesday. CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will submit the organisational report to delegates. The party would also unveil a vision document for Kerala.