CPI(M) State meet to discuss vision document for Kerala’s growth

Party conference to begin in Kochi on March 1

The upcoming State conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] will come out with a vision document for the development of Kerala for the next 25 years.

The document will be discussed at the State conference, which will begin in Kochi on March 1, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, party State secretary has said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the vision document for a resurgent Kerala on the opening day of the conference at 4 p.m. The document, once accepted by the conference, will be placed before the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The views of people from various walks of life will be sought for enriching the document.

Besides the vision document, the conference would also discuss the organisational report to be presented by the State secretary, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Broadening base

The sterling performance of the first Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government paved the way for the front winning a second consecutive term in power in the State. The party needed to broaden its mass base in the State. Though back in power, the LDF was yet to garner the support of at least 50% of the voters. The vision document would be a key intervention in terms of broadening the support base of the organisation, Mr. Balakrishnan said. A new vision and projects were required for upholding the trust reposed by the people on the party and the LDF. The obstacles in the path of development of the State needed to be removed and a new course of action charted out, he said. The document, while preparing the roadmap for development, would uphold the ideological values of the party. Eco-friendly development projects that suited the State needed to be welcomed, he said.

Unity in rank and file

The Kochi conference came at a time when the organisation was free of factionalism. There was unity in the rank and file of the organisation, he said. Though the State committee members who had completed 75 years would be removed from the committee, they would be assigned responsibilities linked to the committee. No senior member would go out of the organisation. The party would take care of the veterans who toiled for building the organisation, he said. Party leaders S. Sarma, C. N. Mohanan, K. Chandran Pillai and M. Swaraj were present.