HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala startup mission’s conclave and technology expo on May 10

The event at KMEA Engineering College in Edathala is being held on the eve of the National Technology Day

May 05, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The logo of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM)

The logo of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kerala Startup Mission is organising a Conclave and Technology Expo near Aluva on May 10, featuring sessions on technology transfer as well as KSUM grants and funds, while also showcasing commercially viable technologies from leading research and development institutions in the State. 

The event at KMEA Engineering College in Edathala is being held on the eve of the National Technology Day with the aim of giving startups and aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to see state-of-the-art technologies and interact with scientists from R&D institutions. There will also be an exhibition of marketable technological know-how developed by research institutions in Kerala.

Applications can be made through this link on or before May 8. For details, contact 8848338393. 

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi / startups

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.