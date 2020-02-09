Kerala school head held under POCSO Act

A senior official of an educational institution here was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old student, the police said.

M.R. Yesodharan, 53, Director of Sree Narayana International Study Centre, was arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a complaint was filed by the parents of the child.

Another case

Yesodharan had earlier been accused in another child abuse case in 2008 but was acquitted due to lack of evidence, police said.

“The child first mentioned the abuse to her mother, following which the parents approached us. We took the accused into custody on Friday evening and arrested him today,” an investigating officer said.

Meanwhile, State Culture Minister A.K. Balan, in a release said that Yesodharan was removed from his post.

“He has been removed from the post after police registered a case under POCSO and recorded his arrest,” the the Culture Minister said.