Kerala PSC examinations, interviews postponed

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) on Monday decided to postpone all its examinations for the month of April, considering the sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State over the past few days.

All the PSC interviews and certificate verification process have also been postponed for the month of May too. A PSC official told The Hindu that the revised dates of the postponed examinations will be decided later.

“As of now, the PSC has taken a decision on examinations till April 30. A decision on the examinations after that date will be taken later, based on how the pandemic situation evolves”, said the official.

On Sunday, the PSC had organised the second phase of examinations for posts with higher secondary as the minimum qualification. Across the State, more than 2.25 lakh aspirants appeared for the examination in around 1100 examination centres. The first phase of the examination was held the previous week. The next big examination for the PSC will be the one for graduate-level posts to be held in the latter half of next month.

With the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala over the past few days, many universities also have been postponing their exams.