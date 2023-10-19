Kerala Pollution Control Board greenlights study by CSIR-NEERI to develop tech to prevent sewage pollution of waterbodies

October 19, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) will carry out a feasibility study on the development of process package treatment method to check pollution of the Pallikkalar stretch in Karunagapally, and Edappally, Perandoor canals in Kochi at an estimated cost of ₹45 lakh.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has given its approval for the project after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed authorities to adopt appropriate technology to prevent pollution owing to illegal discharge of untreated wastewater from various establishments and households into the Pallikkalar river and Edappally, Perandoor canals in Kochi. Scientists from the the CSIR-NEERI in Nagpur, Maharashtra, will carry out the study. They are expected to submit the feasibility report within 15 months.

Package treatment method involves sewage treatment through physical, chemical and biological processes to remove physical, chemical and biological pollutants/contaminants.

The CSIR-NEERI had submitted three project proposals for carrying out feasibility study on development of process package for domestic sewage and septage from Alappuzha house boats; prawn peeling units; and the Pallikkalar stretch in Karunagapally and Edappally, Perandoor canals in Kochi.

The PCB accorded priority to the third proposal in view of the case pending before the Southern Bench of the tribunal and following studies that showed indiscriminate faecal contamination in the waterbodies.

A two-member team of scientists from the institute had conducted a site assessment on select polluted stretches in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Thiruvananthapuram in the second week of May, 2023 based on a directive issued by the tribunal. The Southern Bench had asked the Kerala government to implement temporary measures such as phytorid wastewater treatment technology proposed by the NEERI, while stating that projects to rejuvenate canals could not be kept pending forever.