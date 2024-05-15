Kerala politicians stand by actor Mammootty facing online harassment, call him State's pride

Politicians from the Left and the Congress party in Kerala have rallied behind Malayalam superstar Mammootty who is facing online harassment from certain right-wing sympathisers in connection with one of his movies that had been released two years ago.

The controversy erupted after posts on on social media platforms claimed that the movie Puzhu released in 2022 was an “anti-Brahmanical” one.

Some of them even used Mammootty's birth name, Muhammed Kutty, to criticise the national award-winning actor in connection with the film, a psychological drama directed by debutant filmmaker Ratheena P.T.

The row erupted following a recent interview given by the woman director's husband to an online channel in which he claimed that the movie was against a particular community and criticised Mammootty for doing the film.

Rubbishing the social media campaign against the legendary actor, several persons, including Kerala Ministers V. Sivankutty and K. Rajan and AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, came out in support of Mammootty.

Senior CPI (M) leader and General Education Minister V. Sivankutty put up a Facebook post sharing a photo of of him with the actor, who has won three national awards, among many other recognitions.

"Mammootty is Malayalees' pride," the Minister said in the Facebook post.

CPI leader and Revenue Minister K. Rajan also described Mammootty as the "Pride of Kerala and Malayalees".

The Minister alleged that "Sangh Parivar politics" was behind such campaigns and said that such propaganda would not reap its desired results in Kerala. "This is Kerala," he pointed out to those behind the campaign.

Recalling a similar campaign unleashed against eminent director Kamal some time ago, the Minister said the "the Sanghi politics of calling Mammootty as Mohammed Kutty, Kamal as Kamaluddin and Vijay as Joseph Vijay will not reap any result here."

Sharing similar views, Mr. Venugopal strongly supported Mammootty and said the secular society of the State would not support such propaganda.

He said that no matter how hard they try to brand a person who has clear political views and acting skills, the people of the State won't support them.

‘Vested interests’

In a Facebook post, the Congress leader further said it is the duty of Kerala society to take care of the actor without being affected by the “poison of hate campaigns”.

A person like Mammootty cannot be confined to the compartments of religion and caste, he said, adding that vested interests are doing so with a clear political agenda.

"Mammootty is being Mohammed Kutty only in the contemptuous minds of those hate campaigners," the leader added.

The actor is yet to react to the controversy.