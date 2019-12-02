Kerala police crack down on pillion riders without helmets

The Kerala police, along with the Motor Vehicle Department, on Sunday intensified vehicle-checking and also wearing of helmets by pillion riders.

The High Court had recently asked the State government to make it mandatory for the pillion riders also to wear helmets.

“Today, we are just warning the pillion riders without helmets. From Monday or perhaps during the week, we will start imposing fine on them,” a motor vehicle inspector told presspersons.

HC disposes of appeal

The new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act makes it mandatory for every person above four years of age to wear the helmet. All pillion riders who violate the rule would be fined ₹500 under the Act.

The HC order came while disposing of an appeal filed by the State government against a single-judge order staying rule 347A of the Kerala Motor Vehicles Act which exempted the pillion riders from wearing helmets.

The order evoked mixed response. “I would say Kerala is quite late in implementing this rule. Helmet for the pillion rider is a necessity as in case two people are riding, and an accident happens, both of them could get injured...Yes, it will be a bit difficult at the beginning, but people will get used to it,” a person, who regularly rides a bike, said.