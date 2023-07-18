Oomen Chandy | A flood of tributes; Kerala government declares a public holiday on Tuesday

July 18, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s death prompted a flood of tributes from leaders across the political spectrum.

On Tuesday, a special flight from Bengaluru will bring his mortal remains to Thiruvananthapuram. His body will lie in state in Thiruvananthapuram and will later be taken for burial at his native village Puthupally in Kottayam district.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday to mourn his passing. The State will observe a two-day mourning. Kerala and Calicut universities have postponed examinations scheduled for the day.

Chief Minister condoles

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed Mr. Chandy’s passing the end of an era in Kerala politics. He said Mr. Chandy’s legacy would endure beyond his time.

In a condolence message, Mr. Vijayan recalled that he and Mr. Chandy were elected MLAs the same year in 1970. Mr. Chandy had set a record in parliamentary politics by serving as a legislator from the same constituency for more than five decades. “Mr. Chandy maintained a deep emotional bond with the people of Kerala. He preferred to serve them close at hand from the Kerala Legislative Assembly. He was a tall figure in State politics. He was enthusiastic and hardworking in all his endeavours”, Mr. Vijayan said.

Leader of Opposition and KPCC president

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan said Kerala lost a popular and shining leader in Mr. Chandy’s passing. “The people felt they owned Mr. Chandy, and he always upheld their trust,” he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, K.Sudhakaran, tweeted: “The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of ‘love’ finds its poignant end.

Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, Oommen Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP!”.

Senior Congress leaders

Sashi Tharoor, MP, mourned Mr. Chandy’s passing. The Thiruvananthapuram MP, tweeted:” Sadly, it was not to be. The news of Oommen Chandy’s passing leaves millions bereft. My heart goes out to his family at this inexpressibly sad time. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said Oomen Chandy presided over a golden era in Congress politics in Kerala. He was a role model for those who followed him in his footsteps.

Congress veteran and former Chief Minister A.K. Antony termed Mr. Chandy’s passing irreplaceable personal loss. “He persuaded me to marry and have a family. Mr. Chandy was a close friend. He would never forsake those who sought his services and ensure that petitioners never returned empty-handed,” Mr. Antony said.

High Command

Tributes flowed in from national leadership as well with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeting that Mr. Chandy was “a staunch Congress man who stood tall as a leader of the masses.”

My humble tribute to the stalwart Oommen Chandy, Former Kerala Chief Minister and a staunch Congress man who stood tall as a leader of the masses. His unwavering commitment and visionary leadership left an indelible mark on Kerala's progress and the nation's political landscape.… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 18, 2023

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed Mr. Chandy as a “pillar of the Congress Party” and added that his wise counsel will be missed.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and senior leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted Mr. Chandy’s extraordinary personality and mass appeal in his tweet, calling him a “24×7 politician giving everything he had to the welfare of his constituents and of the people of Kerala.”

Oommen Chandy was an extraordinary personality and a truly mass leader. A man of great simplicity and unfailing courtesy, he was a 24×7 politician giving everything he had to the welfare of his constituents and of the people of Kerala. His tenure as CM was notable for many… pic.twitter.com/lhS5XdQO3r — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 18, 2023

Other party leaders

Apart from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Chandy’s passing was mourned by Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary M. V. Govindan, who wrote in a Facebook post: “He always kept friendship beyond party politics and was someone who left his own personal mark on governance and politics.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President K.Surendran expressed his respect for the departed leader. “Mr. Chandy lived among the people and strived for their well-being,” Mr. Surendran said in a condolence message.