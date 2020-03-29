Kerala man attempts suicide following non-availability of liquor

High drama prevailed in Changanassery on Sunday morning when a 49-year-old person attempted suicide by jumping off a building here.

The episode began to unfold around 8.30 a.m when the person, identified as Sasi of Chengannur, perched atop a two-storey building and threatened to jump off. A lottery vendor in Changanassery Town, he was reportedly suffering from physical and mental stress due to non-availability of liquor.

By the time a police team reached the spot, Sasi had already jumped off the terrace. “He is safe but sustained a leg injury in the impact of the fall. After a primary examination at the taluk hospital here, he was later shifted to the Government Medical College, Kottayam,” said Prashanth Kumar, Station House Officer, Changanassery.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the person sneaked onto the building’s terrace through a ladder on the rear side. “The locals stated that he had been suffering from withdrawal symptoms for the past two days and turned violent on Sunday morning,” the official added.

No case has been registered.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056.