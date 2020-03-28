Kerala

Tippler ends life over closure of liquor shops in Kerala

A 38-year-old daily wage labourer here committed ‘suicide’ on Friday, allegedly frustrated over not getting liquor following the coronavirus lockdown and after struggling with withdrawal symptoms, police said. Sanoj, a painting worker, was fund hanging from a tree next to his house, they said.

A case has been registered for unnatural death and further investigation was on, police said.

All liquor outlets have been closed in Kerala as part of the nationwide lockdown.

