Kerala Kalamandalam awards declared

Injakkatt Ramachandran Pillai and Kalamandalam Narayanan Nair win fellowships

Kerala Kalamandlam fellowships, awards, and endowments for the year 2019 were declared on Wednesday.

Kathakali maestro Injakkad Ramachandran and Maddalam expert Kalamandalam Narayanan Nair won the fellowships. Fellowships carry a cash award of ₹50,000, citation, and Ponnada.

The award winners are: Kalamandalam B. Sreekumar (Kathakali vesham); Palanad Divakaran (Kathakali music); Kalamandalam Vijayakrishnan (Chenda); Kalamandalam Haridas , Unnayi Warrier Kalanilayam (Maddalam); Kalamandalam Kunjikrishnan (Chutti); Kalamandalam Gopinadhan Nambiar (Mizhavu); Kalamandalam Sujatha (Mohiniyattam); P.K. Krishnan (Thullal); K.S. Vayala Rajendran (dance music); Kakkayur Appukkuttan Marar (Panchavadyam-Edakka); Kottakkal Sasidharan (Best art literature); Jishnu Krishnan (documentary); and Chalakudy Murali (overall contribution). The awards carry ₹30,000 and citations.

Drishya Gopinadh won Young talent award-Thullal, which carries a cash prize of ₹10,000 and a citation.

Winners of various endowments are: Kalamandalam M.P.S. Namboodiri (Mukundaraja Smrithi Puraskaram); Kalanilayam Appu Marar (Kalaratnam Puraskaram); Ratheesh Bhas (Painkulam Ramachakyar Samraka Puraskaram); Kurichithanam Jayakumar (Vadakkan Kannan Nair Asan Smruthi Puraskaram); Thazhath Chakkalayil Kunjanpillai (K.S. Divakaran Nair Smaraka Sougandikam Puraskaram); A.V. Aswathi and Kapila Venu (Dr. V.S. Sharma Endowment); Kalamandalam Rajeev (Bhagavathar Kunjunni Thampuran Endowment); K.P. Chandrika (Killimangalam Vasudevan Namboodirippad Smaraka Award); and P.T. Krishnapriya (Brahmasree Pakaravur Chithran Namboodirippad Birth Centenary Memorial Endowment).

Endowments will be presented at the Kerala Kalamandalam anniversary function to be held at Kerala Kalamandam on November 8. The awards and fellowships will presented on November 9.