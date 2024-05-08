Kerala JD(S) to form new party after Lok Sabha results

The Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (S) [JD(S)] is weighing options on forming a new party after the results of the Lok Sabha polls.

A meeting of State leaders held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday while taking stock of the recently held general elections in the State deliberated on the situation of the party at the national-level.

The Kerala unit had severed ties with the national party subsequent to the JD(S)‘s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year. At present, the party is grappling with a political turmoil in Karnataka, precipitated by a scandal involving the grandson of its national president H.D. Deve Gowda.

JD(S) State president Mathew T. Thomas, however, told The Hindu that the meeting on Wednesday only focussed on the outcome of the general elections. The formation of a new party will be decided only after the results are announced. “That is the option we are looking at,” he said.

Mr. Thomas dismissed speculations over the Kerala unit merging with any constituent of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M]-led Left Democratic Front.

The JD(S) has two legislators, including Mr. Thomas and K. Krishnankutty, who is occupying a Ministerial berth.

Previously, the JD(S) had decided to unite with the State unit of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). However, despite several rounds of talks, the merger did not take place. In the meantime the LJD merged with the Rashtriya Janata Dal last year.