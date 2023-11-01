HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala islanders’ long wait for claiming benefits of relaxed CRZ rules continues

Once the Integrated Island Management Plan is prepared for islands, residents will get more land for construction of homes and other buildings

November 01, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - KOCHI

K S Sudhi
K S Sudhi
Kerala has 1,416 islands of which 217 have an area of 10 hectares and above. Most of the islands are densely populated too.

Kerala has 1,416 islands of which 217 have an area of 10 hectares and above. Most of the islands are densely populated too. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE

Thousands of islanders in Kerala are eagerly waiting for the preparation of the Integrated Island Management Plan (IIMP) to claim benefits of relaxed Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

Once the IIMP is prepared for islands, residents will get more land for construction of homes and other buildings.

Currently, a 50-metre area from the High Tide Line has to be left as a No Development Zone (NDZ) on the islands, forcing residents to leave a significant portion of their holdings untouched. Constructions are only possible towards the landward side from the 50-metre NDZ, as stipulated in the CRZ Rules 2011.

However, the amendments to the rules introduced in 2019 reduced the NDZ to just 20 metres, thus freeing more area on the islands for construction and other development activities. The State needs to get the IIMPs approved by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the islands of areas 10 hectares and above to claim the benefits of the 2019 rules. Till then, the 20-metre NDZ will hold water. For smaller islands, the Union Ministry is yet to bring out the final guidelines for the preparation of IIMP, pointed out those at the Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Kerala has 1,416 islands of which 217 have an area of 10 hectares and above. Most of the islands are densely populated too. Ernakulam has the most number of islands in the State at 810. Of this, 106 belong to the 10-hectare category. Alappuzha has 30 islands in the 10-hectare category followed by Kollam (19), Thrissur (15) and Kasaragod and Kannur, 12 each.

Suneel Pamidi, Member Secretary of the Authority, said the State had asked the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai, to prepare the IIMP two months ago. The preparation of the plan may take some time considering the high number of islands. The expert teams will have to visit each island and get the required details to prepare the plan. The NCSCM has started working on the project, Mr. Pamidi said.

Related Topics

environmental issues / social issues (general) / Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.