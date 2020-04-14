Kerala HC to hold summer sittings through videoconference

The Kerala High Court will continue to hold its vacation sittings during the midsummer through videoconference.

A Division Bench and a single bench have been holding sittings through videoconference till last week since the lockdown. The Supreme Court had authorised all the High Courts to use video conferencing facility for holding courts following the COVID-19-induced countrywide lockdown. The vacation courts will start functioning from April 17.

The High Court Registrar General in a notification has made it clear that those participating in the videoconference should strictly adhere to the guidelines. The guidelines include adhering to the dress code by lawyers and restraint on recording or taking of photographs of the proceedings.

Strict action would be taken if any court proceedings are published or shared without the written permission from the registry, the Registrar General has warned.