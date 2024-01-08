Kerala has the best human resource capacity among States: Minister

January 08, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has the best human resource capacity among States and this makes it possible for Malayalis to land the best job opportunities in the world, Minister for Local Self-governments M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Talento 24,’ a programme to provide jobs to youth and an alumni meet, as part of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) implemented by the Kudumabashree in the State, at Karyavattom on Sunday.

The Minister said the government was attempting to build a knowledge society based on knowledge economy, thereby creating the best possible employment opportunities. Youth in the State were way ahead in terms of higher education and skills. This made it possible for them to get jobs anywhere in the world and perform well.

The State had among the highest per capita income, and as per NITI Aayog figures, the lowest poverty rate. This was possible by landing jobs in diverse areas and achieving progress.

In the State, Kudumbashree had provided 73,759 youth training in various courses through the DDUGKY that helped rural youth get good jobs and improve their living standards. As many as 52,880 secured employment. The youth had secured employment in countries such as the UAE, U.K., Germany, Australia, and the U.S. The Minister said he hoped that the Kudumbashree would set a world record for an establishment that provided skill training and employment to maximum number of youth.

The Minister handed over offer letters to 1,000 youth trained under DDUGKY and launched the Talento Connect web portal on the occasion.

Training agencies that performed excellently, those that made available maximum number of jobs, Kudumbashree district mission implementing DDUGKY schemes in the best manner, and best employer were also given prizes.

Mayor Arya Rajendran was the chief guest. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided. Kudumbashree executive director Jafar Malik was present. Local Self-governments Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph delivered the keynote address. Karma Zimpa Bhutia, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, spoke on ‘DDUGKY – Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.’ He also released Trailblazers, a book containing success stories of 200 youth who received training under DDUGKY and employment too. A highlight of the programme was the sharing of experiences by those who secured employment in various areas and saw their lives change for the better.