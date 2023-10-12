HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala govt. writes to Centre seeking permission for Chinese crew to disembark ship

Company that brought the container-handling cranes to Vizhinjam also writes to the Union Ministry of Ports to allow Chinese crew to disembark ship

October 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government on Thursday wrote to the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways requesting to grant permission for the Chinese crew and experts on board the project cargo vessel that called at the Vizhinjam International Seaport here on the day to disembark the ship. 

The office of Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil has confirmed that the Port Secretary has written to the Union Ministry in this regard. The Hindu on Thursday published a report, Chinese crew not allowed to come ashore at Vizhinjam.

According to sources, the company that brought the container-handling cranes to Vizhinjam aboard the project cargo vessel has also written to the Centre requesting it to consider its appeal for granting permission for the staff to disembark the ship and oversee the work here. However, it remains to be seen if the Centre will grant permission for the same. 

As the engineers from China were not granted visas, a delegation of service engineers, comprising mostly Indians, was arranged by the Chinese company from Mumbai to coordinate the unloading, installation, testing, and commissioning of the cranes at the berth. The ship will have to leave the port by the third week of this month. The port developer will have to pay a hefty fine in case of delays in unloading the cranes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.