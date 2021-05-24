Kerala govt. urged to support restaurant industry

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association has asked for immediate support from the State government for the industry to survive. Association president Moideenkutty Haji said the sector was facing a severe crisis owing to the COVID-induced lockdown. “Even though the government has permitted parcel service, it is not enough for us to meet our expenses,” he said adding that around 80% of restaurants in the State were remaining closed due to this.

Restaurants have a lot of pending expenses such as building rent, GST and repayment of bank loans. They have requested the State government to allow them to pay water tax, electricity bills and GST in instalments without penalty. The Central government needs to waive the GST for select hotels during the lockdown period and should declare a moratorium for loan repayments. Besides, banks should be directed to provide short-term loans to restaurants to help them reopen after the lockdown.

Mr. Haji urged State and Central governments to take steps to boost restaurant, bakery and lodging sectors that provide employment directly and virtually to thousands of people.