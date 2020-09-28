Kerala Govt. to allow other states pilgrims for Sabarimala mandala season

Number of pilgrims must be kept at the barest minimum, TDB told

The government has given permission for the two-month Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala from November 16, adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday asked the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to go ahead with the pilgrimage season by allowing devotees to the barest minimum.

There will not be any ban on devotees from other States. Virtual queue facility of the police will be applicable for darshan. Pilgrims will not be allowed to rest on the premises of the temple and stay in guest houses and other dwelling units in the Sannidhanam.

Panel on COVID norms

A committee headed by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta and comprising the Principal Secretaries of Devaswom, Health, Forest, Secretary of Home, and the State Police Chief was constituted at the meeting to look into the conduct of the pilgrimage season and the implementation of the COVID-19 protocol.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan later told mediapersons that the committee would decide on the number of pilgrims that can be permitted from other States. Officials would visit the neighbouring States to brief the authorities there on the arrangements.

The Devaswom Minister would convene a meeting of the Ministers of States from where most pilgrims arrive. The government would ensure that COVID-19-positive pilgrims do not enter the State. The Health Department would set up testing centres.

Masks would be made compulsory and the KSRTC would operate buses adhering to COVID-19 protocol. Paper plates would be used for Annadanam and drinking water would be provided in steel bottles for ₹100 from Pampa. The amount will be refunded when the bottle is returned.

Showers, sprinklers

Showers and sprinklers would be installed in Pampa and Erumeli bathing ghats. The TDB will look into collecting ghee for abhishekam at a designated place and returning it to the pilgrims.

The Mandala puja is on December 26 and the temple will close on December 27 after the 41-day Mandala pilgrimage season. It will open again on December 30 for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The Makaravilakku is on January 14, 2021, and the temple will close on January 20.