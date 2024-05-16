GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Governor calls for collaborative efforts to tackle modern health challenges

Emphasising the interconnected nature of global health, Khan underscores the importance of One Health concept

Published - May 16, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan with former Ambassador and Trivandrum Management Association organising committee chairman T.P. Sreenivasan; secretary wing commander Ragasree D. Nair; and joint secretary Mohanan Velayudh at the inauguration of the annual convention of the Trivandrum Management Association on Thursday.



Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has emphasised the necessity for collaborative efforts across disciplines to address modern health challenges.

Addressing TRIMA, the annual convention of the Trivandrum Management Association (TMA) here on Thursday, he highlighted the significance of the One Health concept in tackling contemporary health issues.

“The interconnected nature of global health necessitates a collaborative approach across disciplines. The One Health concept provides a framework for us to address contemporary health challenges effectively,” said Mr. Khan.

Emphasising the interconnected nature of global health, he underscored the importance of the One Health concept, which recognises the intricate linkages between human, animal, and environmental health.

Against the backdrop of recent challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, he urged stakeholders in the healthcare sector to rally behind initiatives such as vaccinations and vector control. He also emphasised the economic benefits of investing in One Health strategies and underscored the urgency for proactive measures to prevent and mitigate future outbreaks.

Speaking on the occasion, organising chairman of the event and former Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan reflected on the prevailing global landscape marked by challenges such as the pandemic, terrorism, and conflict and highlighted the need for cooperation and collaboration to surmount these hurdles.

Delivering the keynote address, Mohammad Haneesh, Principal Secretary of Health department, stressed the need for an integrated healthcare system that bridges both public and private sectors. He called for a cohesive healthcare ecosystem streamlining consultation processes, pharmacy systems, and lab diagnoses to bolster efficiency and resource management. 

TMA president C. Padmakumar, secretary wing commander Ragasree D. Nair, and joint secretary Mohanan Velayudh were among those present.

The Governor also distributed TRIMA’sannual awards. Trivandrum Development Award, established this year to honour contributions to the overall development of Thiruvananthapuram, was conferred upon S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, president of Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries. IBS Software Pvt Ltd was bestowed with the TMA-Padoson CSR Award, while Quadrant emerged triumphant in the TMA-Adani Startup Award category.

