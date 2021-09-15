Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tells Vice Chancellors to develop foolproof mechanism for online exams

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan addresses online meeting of Vice Chancellors at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has called upon universities to develop a foolproof system to conduct online examinations.

Addressing an online meeting of Vice Chancellors at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, he suggested a reliable system built on the foundation of secrecy, objectivity and sanctity and stressed the need to equip the faculty in creating online question banks, conducting online examinations and in online evaluation.

“Most of the universities have already developed the examination software capable of handling tabulation, hall ticket generation, preparation of results and issue of mark lists. I feel that online examination features can be easily incorporated into this facility, with in-house technical skill and technical expertise in other universities”, he said.

The Governor also asked universities to improve the software for Online Learning Management System and Centralised Admission Process.

Upskilling faculty

Emphasising the need to address digital and resource gaps, he suggested the upskilling of faculty with ‘online pedagogical techniques’ to render online classes more interactive and engaging, in tune with the Outcome Based Education (OBE) approach.

He also reminded the Vice Chancellors of their responsibility to ensure that justice for students with grievances is never caught up in the labyrinth of procedures.

Rajan Gurukkal, Vice Chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council, Vice Chancellors of the Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Calicut, Kannur, Sree Sankara universities, Kerala Agricultural University, and Cusat made presentations on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 in their universities.

The meeting will conclude on Thursday.