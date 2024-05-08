GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala government’s organ transplant institute in Kozhikode to function from temporary facility soon

It will initially have 40 beds, ward supporting system, an ICU and an operation theatre

Published - May 08, 2024 04:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government’s proposed Institute of Organ Transplantation is expected to commence operations soon from a temporary facility at the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana(PMSSY) block of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

According to official sources, it will initially have 40 beds, ward supporting system, an intensive care unit (ICU) and an operation theatre. A project office of the institute is already functioning at the PMSSY block.

Biju Pottakkat, special officer for the project, told The Hindu that discussions were underway to hire doctors and other staff. The institute would function from the medical college hospital premises until a permanent building comes up near the Government Dermatology Hospital campus at Chevayur, he added.

Meanwhile, VastuNidhi Architects, the New Delhi-based firm chosen as the architectural consultant for the project, has reportedly submitted a detailed project report on the new building to HLL Infratech Services Ltd., the project consultant.

In the first phase, the institute will have 15 speciality departments and divisions and seven more will be added in the second phase. It will have 30 academic courses.

The hospital is conceptualised as an apex centre to manage patients with all types of organ failures such as kidney failure, liver failure, heart failure and to perform all transplants.

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, the Kerala government, is heading a 14-member project management committee as well as a 16-member project advisory committee.

