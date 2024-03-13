GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala government to take over electricity bill arrears of Kerala Water Authority

Electricity bill dues of KWA has mounted to ₹2,068 crore

March 13, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The money will be released to the Kerala State Electricity Board in 10 equal instalments of ₹206.8 crore, the government said in a March 12 order. (image for representational purposes)

The money will be released to the Kerala State Electricity Board in 10 equal instalments of ₹206.8 crore, the government said in a March 12 order. (image for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The Kerala government has decided to take over the electricity bill dues of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) which has mounted to ₹2,068 crore.

The money will be released to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in 10 equal instalments of ₹206.8 crore, the government said in a March 12 order.

The government has also decided to recover the money from the non-Plan grant allocated to the KWA in future in instalments.

For some time now, the KWA has been struggling to pay its electricity charges on time despite the KSEB taking up the matter with the State government on multiple occasions.

In December 2023, the KSEB had reported the status of arrears of the KWA, government departments and public sector undertakings to the government.

Water bill arrears

At the same time, the KWA too is owed a little over ₹1,540 crore in water bill arrears by its own consumers.

Related Topics

Kerala / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.