Electricity consumption soars in State, peak demand at all-time high of 5,031 MW

March 12, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State’s power sector could be in for a tough time this summer, given the way electricity consumption is soaring.

Even before the 2024 summer has reached its peak, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has logged a peak demand of 5,031 megawatts (MW), an all-time high for the State, on Monday. The daily electricity consumption on Monday stood at 100.16 million units (mu), crossing the 100 mu mark for the first time this summer.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has urged consumers to reduce power consumption between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. He attributed the increase in consumption to the higher dependence on air conditioners to escape the summer heat.

Monday’s demand of 5,031 MW has upset the previous record of 5,024 MW set during the height of summer on April 18 last year.

Earlier, daily electricity consumption in the State peaked during the evening hours from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the State. With the increase in the use of air conditioners, the peak demand hours now extend upto midnight, according to KSEB officials.

Monday’s daily consumption of 100.16 mu is relatively high for the start of the summer season. The all-time record for daily consumption in Kerala stands at 102.99 MU, recorded on April 19, 2023.

Of Monday’s consumption of 100.16 MU, power generated within Kerala accounted for only 21.33 MU. Net imports from outside the State accounted for 78.82 MU, according to load despatch centre data for the day.

The KSEB had entered into power purchase deals to meet the higher demand during the summer months.