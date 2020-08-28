Kerala gold smuggling case | Former IT fellow to the CM interrogated

Arun Balachandran came under the radar after reports emerged that he had helped the husband of the key accused Swapna Suresh obtain an apartment near the Secretariat on rent.

Arun Balachandran, former IT fellow to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, appeared before the Customs here on August 28 for interrogation in connection with the investigation into the alleged large-scale smuggling of gold through air cargo shipments addressed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Kerala.

Mr. Balachandran came under the radar of the Customs and National Investigation Agency (NIA) after reports emerged that he had helped the husband of the key accused Swapna Suresh obtain an apartment near the Secretariat on rent. The officials had found that Ms. Swapna had met the other accused including Sandeep Nair and Sarith P.S. at the apartment on several occasions.

Mr. Balachandran had said that he had arranged the flat on the insistence of M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary of Chief Minister. He had also pointed out that Mr. Sivasankar had told him that the apartment was being rented for his friend and his family. Mr. Balachandran is learnt to have spoken to the caretaker of the apartment and finalised the rent on Mr. Sivasankar's request.