Kerala gives investors a guide on post-COVID options

Aim is to promote State as a safe investment destination

The Industries Department has come out with a comprehensive investor guide to enable entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in multiple sectors.

The guide aims at triggering a post-pandemic economic resurgence by positioning the State as a safe and sustainable investment destination.

The compendium titled ‘Invest Kerala Primer’ was released by Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan at the Secretariat by handing over a copy to K. Elangovan, Principal Secretary, Industries.

Besides providing information about potential areas that beckon investments, the guide lists how easily entrepreneurs can make decisions, thanks to a slew of legislative and policy initiatives that have reformed the investment regime in the State.

It provides details of the simpler and friendlier investment climate that ensure hassle-free clearances and how and where to approach for assistance.

Space and creativity

The guide has information on sector-wise parks that offer affordable spaces and creative ambience to enterprises and start-ups in a fully-digitised and data-dependent high-tech global context.

A section entitled ‘How to Invest?’ has details of models for the entrepreneurs to choose like public private participation, special purpose vehicles, joint ventures, holding companies, and equity participation. The guide offers information on how to seek the help of nodal agencies for basic requirements like land lease and for getting approvals. It has highlights of major projects that hold investment opportunities in the State.

V.R. Prem Kumar, Director of Industries and Commerce; KSIDC Executive Director N.S.K. Umesh; KINFRA Managing Director Santhosh Koshy Thomas; and K-BIP CEO Suraj S. were present.