Kerala gets bronze in yoga olympiad

Kerala bagged a bronze medal in the National Yoga Olympiad held in New Delhi from June 18 to 20.

A group of upper primary school girls — Revathi of Pathanamthitta, Sivaganga of Thrissur, Mridula of Kasaragod, and Arya of Kannur — secured the third position in the event, held on the National Council of Educational Research and Training campus.

Heeba Mariyam of Thrissur, Adithya of Kollam, Sooraj of Malappuram, and Arjun of Thrissur were selected as the best performers.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 5:50:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-gets-bronze-in-yoga-olympiad/article28103232.ece

