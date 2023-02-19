Kerala farmer who was part of an official team reported missing in Israel

February 19, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

A farmer from the State who was part of an official ‘exposure tour’ has been reported missing in Israel since the evening of February 17. While attempts to track him down have failed, the Agriculture department, which organised the tour, says there are strong indications that the farmer, Biju Kurian of Iritty, Kannur, may have left the group on his own.

The Israeli police, which is carrying out a search, too is understood to have ruled out accidents or kidnapping as reasons for the disappearance of the 48-year-old farmer, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad said on Sunday. Meanwhile, the rest of the team, led by B. Ashok, Secretary, Agriculture, and Agricultural Production Commissioner, is scheduled to reach Kerala early Monday morning. Since the disappearance, Mr. Kurian has not been in contact with any of the team members who left Israel on Sunday.

27-member team

However, he has reportedly messaged his wife saying that he is safe and that the family should not worry on his behalf or look for him, according to Mr. Prasad. The tour to Israel was the first in a series planned by the Agriculture Department to acquaint local farmers with the latest trend in farming techniques abroad. Mr. Kurian, who is the father of two girls, was part of a 27-member team selected through applications invited online and vetted by a screening panel.

He was found missing on Friday evening as the team was boarding a bus to leave for the hotel where food was arranged. Mr. Kurian was reportedly in contact with persons, possibly friends or acquaintances, in Israel during his stay, giving rise to the suspicion that he used the official tour as a pretext to search for a job abroad. But this point is yet to be confirmed as fact.

Mr. Prasad, who termed the incident ‘‘unfortunate,’‘ said the government is considering legal action in Kerala as well in connection with the incident. Mr. Kurian had borne his own air fare, ₹57,000, but the visa, food and stay were all arranged by the government. His visa is valid till May 8. His brother Benny Kocheri said Mr. Kurian was in financial trouble. He had tried to find a job in Israel through an agency in the past, but was unsuccessful.

Purpose of tour

The incident has left the Agriculture department red-faced as the tour was designed with the intention of providing Kerala farmers insights into hi-tech, resilient agriculture in the context of climate change. The department had plans to conduct similar tours to countries including Vietnam, Thailand and the Netherlands.

(With inputs from Kannur bureau)