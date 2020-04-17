Kerala exploring alternatives to salary challenge

The State government is seriously exploring alternatives to Salary Challenge announced for employees and teachers last week.
Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac said here on Friday that the Cabinet would take a call on the issue soon.
The move comes in the wake of the lukewarm response from employees and political resistance of the Congress-led United Democratic Front to the proposal. The government had appealed to donate a month's salary either as a lumpsum or in instalments to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.
But a majority of the employees refused to accept the proposal and this may force the government to opt for a pay cut. The Dearness Allowance arrears of employees may be routed to the CMDRF.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.