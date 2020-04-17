Kerala

Kerala exploring alternatives to salary challenge

The State government is seriously exploring alternatives to Salary Challenge announced for employees and teachers last week.

Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac said here on Friday that the Cabinet would take a call on the issue soon.

The move comes in the wake of the lukewarm response from employees and political resistance of the Congress-led United Democratic Front to the proposal. The government had appealed to donate a month's salary either as a lumpsum or in instalments to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

But a majority of the employees refused to accept the proposal and this may force the government to opt for a pay cut. The Dearness Allowance arrears of employees may be routed to the CMDRF.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 12:35:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-exploring-alternatives-to-salary-challenge/article31363136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY