Kerala court dismisses Dileep’s discharge plea in actor rape case

A trial court here on Saturday dismissed Malayalam actor Dileep’s discharge petition in the woman actor rape case.

He filed the petition before the judge on Tuesday. The special court accepted the prosecution’s stance that there was sufficient evidence against the actor. The court also rejected the discharge petition of Vishnu, ninth accused in the case.

The actor is likely to approach the Kerala High Court stating that he should be removed from the list of accused in the case.

Dileep was arraigned as an accused in the rape case, which was reportedly committed in Kochi in February 2017.

The actor had roped in an expert to examine the authenticity of the visuals of the alleged rape that were captured in the memory card of a mobile phone after the Supreme Court allowed his petition.

However, the court had directed that he should not copy, record or tamper with the visuals. The apex court in November asked the trial court to complete the trial within six months.