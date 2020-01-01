Dileep files discharge petition in actor rape case

Actor Dileep filed a discharge petition before the judge who is trying the woman actor rape case to remove him from the list of the accused.
The actor filed his petition on Tuesday. Lawyers of the actor continued their argument on the charge filed by the police in the case. The prosecution will present its case on the discharge petition of the actor on Wednesday.
Counsel of the actor would submit a questionnaire prepared with the help of a forensic expert on the authenticity of the visuals of the alleged rape that were captured in the memory card of a mobile phone. Dileep had roped in an expert to examine the genuineness of the visuals after the Supreme Court allowing his petition. However, the court directed that he shall not copy or record or tamper with the visuals.
Dileep was arraigned as an accused in the rape case, which was reportedly committed in Kochi in February 2017.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.