Dileep files discharge petition in actor rape case

Actor Dileep filed a discharge petition before the judge who is trying the woman actor rape case to remove him from the list of the accused.

The actor filed his petition on Tuesday. Lawyers of the actor continued their argument on the charge filed by the police in the case. The prosecution will present its case on the discharge petition of the actor on Wednesday.

Counsel of the actor would submit a questionnaire prepared with the help of a forensic expert on the authenticity of the visuals of the alleged rape that were captured in the memory card of a mobile phone. Dileep had roped in an expert to examine the genuineness of the visuals after the Supreme Court allowing his petition. However, the court directed that he shall not copy or record or tamper with the visuals.

Dileep was arraigned as an accused in the rape case, which was reportedly committed in Kochi in February 2017.