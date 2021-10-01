Kerala Church to be ‘guarded’ in sermons

The Catholic Church in Kerala has decided to be “guarded” in its official communications and sermons in future, to ensure their words do not cause pain to other communities or create uneasiness in society, a top church official said on Thursday.

The significant decision, seeking to put an end to the row over the ‘narcotic jihad’ remark made recently by a Bishop, was taken at the meeting of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council in Kochi on Wednesday. Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of Pala diocese had said Christian girls were falling prey to “love and narcotic jihad” in Kerala.