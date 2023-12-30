GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemns Israel's bombardment of Gaza

Pinarayi Vijayan says what the Israeli establishment is doing to Palestinian people is an attack on humanity

December 30, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - Sivagiri

PTI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 30 (Saturday) condemned Israel's bombardment of Gaza and said what the Israeli establishment is doing to the Palestinian people is an attack on humanity.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 91st Sivagiri pilgrimage here when he made the remarks.

"There were no Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, this time. There were no Christmas lamps or stars. How will they celebrate Christmas?" Mr. Vijayan asked.

He said when when one hears of Palestine, the images that come to mind are often of the Muslim faithful, but there is also a significant Christian community living in Gaza.

Speaking about Palestinians being unable to celebrate Christmas, which brings the message of peace, the Chief Minister said Sree Narayana Guru, who founded the Sivagiri Mutt, had also spread the message of peace and harmony.

Emphasising Sree Narayana Guru’s teachings, which uphold universal humanity, Mr. Vijayan went on to say that “if the light of the guru’s message had reached that soil, the river of blood would not have flowed like this.”

The event organised at Sivagiri was attended by dignitaries, including Kerala Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, ISRO chairman S. Somanath, and SNDP (Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

It was presided over by Sivagiri Mutt head Swami Sachidananda.

