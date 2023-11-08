HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala blasts | Woman vlogger booked for ‘objectionable’ social media remarks

Objectionable campaign was allegedly made to connect People's Democratic Party chairman Abdul Nasar Madani with the blasts, say police

November 08, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - Kochi

PTI
As many as four persons were killed and over 50 injured during the multiple blasts at a convention centre at Kalamassery in Kochi on October 29, 2023.

As many as four persons were killed and over 50 injured during the multiple blasts at a convention centre at Kalamassery in Kochi on October 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

A woman vlogger has been booked for allegedly spreading hatred via social media in connection with the recent blasts at a religious gathering at Kalamassery in Kochi, Kerala, that killed four people, the police said on November 8, 2023.

The objectionable campaign was allegedly made to connect People's Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasar Madani with the blasts, they said.

The Thrikkakara police registered a case against Lasitha Palakkal, the vlogger, and another person, R. Sreeraj, for their alleged defamatory social media posts against Mr. Madani, a prime accused in the Coimbatore blast case.

Ms. Palakkal was already known for her alleged inflammatory posts and remarks on social media platforms.

A police officer said the case was registered on November 7, 2023 based on the complaint of a PDP office-bearer.

Cases under India Penal Code (IPC) Section 153A and relevant sections of the Kerala Police Act were registered against the two persons, he said.

IPC 153A refers to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

As many as four persons were killed and over 50 injured during the multiple blasts at a convention centre at Kalamassery on October 29, 2023.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.