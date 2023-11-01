HamberMenu
Kerala blasts: Accused showed no remorse during interrogation, says he has proved a point

According to Kerala Police officials privy to investigation, Martin V.D. wanted to convey a message that an individual can react against what he claimed in his social media post shortly after the crime as ‘teachings that degraded other religions and belief’

November 01, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Martin V.D., the accused in the Kalamassery blast case, following his arrest in Kochi, Kerala, on October 31, 2023.

Martin V.D., the accused in the Kalamassery blast case, following his arrest in Kochi, Kerala, on October 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Martin V.D., the sole accused in the multiple explosions at a Jehovah’s Witnesses religious gathering at Kalamassery in Kochi, Kerala, on October 29, 2023 showed no remorse whatsoever at the time of questioning as he stood firm on his act that resulted in the death of two women and a 12-year-old child.

According to senior officials of the Kerala Police privy to the investigation of the case, the accused wanted to convey a message that an individual can react against what he claimed in his social media post shortly after the crime as “teachings that degraded other religions and belief”.

In a Facebook video posted before his surrender, he had alleged that the teachings of Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation, of which he was a ‘non-serious’ member for nearly 16 years, were ‘anti-national’.

He seemed completely convinced about what he had done and showed no regret or repentance despite realising that his act had resulted in the death of three innocent persons, said police sources.

The police stated that they are yet to come across any lead to prove that the accused is highly radicalised. He had no previous history of carrying out criminal/illegal activities. The interrogation had revealed that he had finalised the plan of action while working as a foreman with a construction company in Dubai. He left Dubai nearly two months ago with the firm resolve to carry out the attack and had kept track of the date of announcement of the next gathering of the sect.

Dubai stint

The meticulous planning was evident as he had stacked all evidence in order to confirm his role. Though the accused had not yet confessed to any external support, the investigating team has no plans to lap it up as they pointed out that a fool-proof investigation is progressing.

It is learnt that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is looking at his stint in Dubai and whether he had received any technical support or assistance from outside to manufacture the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) used for the blasts.

