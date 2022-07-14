Kerala BJP State camp in Palakkad from Friday

V. Muraleedharan to inaugurate event

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a three-day State camp on the Ahalya Campus at Kanjikode, near here, from Friday. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will inaugurate the camp on Friday morning.

BJP IT cell national convener Amit Malviya, national executive member Kummanam Rajasekharan, State vice president K.S. Radhakrishnan, and Karshaka Morcha State president S. Jayasuryan will lead different sessions at the camp.

BJP national executive member P.K. Krishnadas, State general secretary M.T. Ramesh, State leader C.P. Radhakrishnan, Mahila Morcha State vice president Vineeta Hariharan, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prantha pracharak S. Sudarshan, BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar will lead classes on Friday.

BJP national organising secretary B.L. Santhosh will inaugurate the valedictory session on Sunday afternoon.

Apart from the district presidents of the party, about 300 leaders from across the State are expected to attend the camp.