Kerala Assembly passes resolution seeking recall of Lakshadweep administrator

The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the recall of Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel and withdrawal of the controversial orders issued by him.

The house also expressed solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep who are on a path of protest against the decisions of the administrator and has demanded immediate steps to safeguard the culture and livelihood of the people of the island.

It is the first resolution moved in the Assembly after the second LDF government under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came to power in the April 6 Assembly elections and the first in the 15th Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister, who moved the resolution under Rule 118 in the House after obituary references and presentations of the reports, said the administrator was taking many measures to alienate the peace-loving people of the island. “In the name of development, even their livelihood is threatened. Even coconut trees are painted with saffron colour in the name of beautification. This can’t be allowed at any cost.”

“The attempt is to impose and implement the saffron agenda and corporate interests in Lakshadweep. The Sangh Parivar is making the island another laboratory and people of the country will not allow that to happen,” the resolution said. After the recall of the administrator, the resolution said all controversial decisions taken by him should be withdrawn.

Supporting the resolution, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan pointed out the human rights violation being indulged in the island, the ban on visitors, and protesters who take out peaceful stir being booked. IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty also came down against the recent decisions of the administrator that had led to wide protest among the people of the island.

Later, the resolution was unanimously passed by the House after the government accepted one of the amendments moved by Congress demanding ‘withdrawal of all controversial orders by administrator’ was included.