Kerala

Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding scrapping of CAA

Kerala Assembly. File.

Kerala Assembly. File.   | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

more-in

BJP's O Rajagopal’s was the only dissenting voice

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, amid raging countrywide protests against the legislation.

The ruling CPI(M)-LDF and the Opposition Congress led UDF supported the resolution while BJP’s lone MLA and former Union minister O Rajagopal’s was the only dissenting voice in the one-day special session.

The House adopted the resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 2:32:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-assembly-passes-resolution-demanding-scrapping-of-caa/article30441828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY