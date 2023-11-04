Kerala Arts and Crafts Village’s exhibition chronicles the progressive policies of Kerala

November 04, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An exhibition organised by the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at the Central Stadium as part of the Keraleeyam festival artistically chronicles the progressive policies and projects of the various State governments over the years.

While one of the stalls have exhibits focussing on the various policy initiatives under each of the 12 Chief Ministers of Kerala, another stall has a variety of installations based on various progressive policies.

Kerala Arts and Crafts Village CEO T.U. Sivaprasad said that the exhibition was conceived with an aim to showcase the role of these policies in the State’s growth and development ever since its formation.

The installations were designed by architects Arjun Prasanth and Patrick John. Sustainable construction materials, which are not harmful to nature, were used to make the installations.