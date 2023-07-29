Body of missing girl in Aluva found abandoned in a sack near market area

July 29, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The body of a five-year-old girl who had gone missing from Aluva on Friday evening was found abandoned in a sack near Aluva market in Ernakulam district on Saturday.

The daughter of a migrant couple from Bihar residing near Choornikara went missing on Friday around 3.30 PM. She was a Class I student of Thayikkattukara upper primary school.

The police soon took into custody another migrant, a native of Assam, who had come to stay in the floor above the child’s house two days back after CCTV images emerged of the child going along with him to the garage bus stop nearby. Though police tracked him down at Thottakkattukara around 10.45 p.m., the girl was still missing. He was in an intoxicated state and hence information could not be elicited from him, the police said.

Potential second suspect

On Saturday morning, the suspect reportedly told the police that he had handed over the child to another person. The police were on the hunt for this potential second suspect when they stumbled on the the girl’s body.

The couple from Bihar has been staying in the area for the last four years. The victim was the youngest of their four children who were reportedly alone at home when the parents had gone for work on Friday.