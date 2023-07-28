HamberMenu
Six-year-old goes missing in Aluva; abduction suspected

July 28, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A six-year-old girl went missing from Aluva triggering fears of abduction on Friday evening.

She is the daughter of a migrant couple from Bihar residing near Choornikara. A Standard 1 student of the Thayikkattukara upper primary school, she went missing around 3.30 p.m.

An Assam native who had come to stay on the floor above the couple’s house also went missing shortly after which CCTV images emerged of the child going along with him to the Garage bus stop nearby. Though the police tracked him down at Thottakkattukara around 10.45 p.m., the girl was still missing. He was in an intoxicated state and hence information could not be elicited from him, sources said.

Earlier, the police had launched a probe centred around the Assam native. It was suspected that he had gone to Thrissur by bus following which the police in Aluva, Thrissur, and Chalakudy had launched a hunt.

The couple from Bihar has been staying in the area for the past four years. The youngest of their four children is the one who went missing.

