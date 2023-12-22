GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ken Ono to speak on Ramanujan on Maths Day

December 22, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Prof. Ken Ono

Maths Aspirants, a social media-based group working for the promotion and popularisation of mathematics under the leadership of Vinod Kumar P. from Government T.M.G. College, Tirur, will celebrate the National Mathematics Day on December 22 by bringing in renowned mathematician Ken Ono to address a webinar on Srinivasa Ramanujan.

December 22, the birthday of Ramanujan, is being observed as the National Mathematics Day.

Ken Ono, professor of mathematics from the University of Virginia, USA, was the associate producer of the Hollywood film on Ramanujan, “The man who knew infinity”. He is also the founder and director of the ‘Spirit of Ramanujan Global STEM Talent Search’.

Prof. Ono will speak on “Why does Ramanujan, the man who knew infinity, matter?”.

For details, Dr. Vinod Kumar can be contacted at 9446986177.

Related Topics

Kerala / universities and colleges / mathematics

