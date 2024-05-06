GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KELSA award for Malappuram DLSA

May 06, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
District judge M. Thushar and DLSA secretary M. Shabir Ibrahim (far right) receiving the KELSA award from Justice Mohammed Mushtaq, judge of the Kerala High Court, at a function held in Kochi.

District judge M. Thushar and DLSA secretary M. Shabir Ibrahim (far right) receiving the KELSA award from Justice Mohammed Mushtaq, judge of the Kerala High Court, at a function held in Kochi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Manjeri, has won the third prize given by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) for effectively offering legal services to weaker sections in Malappuram district.

The legal services offered by DLSA among tribespeople and migrant labourers in the district in 2023 was considered for the award. The award has strengthened the confidence of DLSA officials engaged in providing services to tribespeople to improve their life style and to help them get compensation for loss of life in conflict with wild animals.

KELSA executive chairman and High Court judge Mohammed Mushtaq gave away the award at a function held at the High Court auditorium in Kochi the other day. District judge M. Thushar and DLSA secretary M. Shabir Ibrahim received the award.

Malappuram DLSA won the third prize, while Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram DLSAs won the first and second prizes respectively.

