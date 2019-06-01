KC(M) factions at each other’s throats

The brewing conflict within the Kerala Congress (M) reached new heights on Saturday with those leading the two factions now coming directly at each other's throats for the first time.

Talking to mediapersons here, party vice chairman Jose K. Mani maintained that the only way forward for the party was to select a new chairman through a democratic process by convening the party State committee.

“This is the most important and democratic thing to be done at this moment,” he said. Warning against any unilateral actions that would cause a split in the party, he held that the letter empowering the working chairman with all powers and functions of the party chairman in his absence was dispatched to the Election Commission (EC) without holding due consultations.

KC(M) working chairman P.J. Joseph, on the other hand, sought to turn down the demand while responding that there was nothing undemocratic in he exercising the powers vested in him.

He also accused ‘a few people’ of propagating falsehood despite having a clear understanding of the party constitution.

“The letter was intended to officially intimate the EC about the demise of our party chairman and a corresponding change in the address for making official communications. At the same time, all others will continue in their respective positions

This is just a formal thing to be done and there was absolutely no need to convene the party committee for it,” he replied.

While the factions have started feuding publicly at regular intervals since the death of K.M. Mani in April, the tiff reached a new height the other day when a letter sent by Mr.Joseph to the EC came out in public.

Party sources pointed out that Mr. Joseph would be in command of the party’s decisions and proceedings during the upcoming byelection in Pala if the KC(M) failed to select a new chairman prior to the election notification.