KAU invites application for course on ‘Wealth from Waste’

May 04, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Agricultural University’s (KAU) Centre for e-Learning has invited application for a free Massive Open Online Course on Wealth from Waste . The classes are scheduled to begin on May 27 and end on June 19. The last date for registration is May 26.

The course has 10 sessions with a duration of 24 days and is offered in Malayalam. Certificates will be issued to the students who have successfully completed the course and on payment of a nominal certificate fee.

For Registration visit: www.celkau.in/MOOC/Default.aspx

