year
KAU comes up with guidelines for farmers to resist drought 

Watering of the plants should be done in early mornings and in evenings to avoid loss of water due to evaporation, recommend scientists

May 05, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has come up with guidelines for the farmers to resist drought against the backdrop of increasing temperature, delay in summer rains, and heatwave reported in a few districts of the State.

The climate change and severe water shortage have destabilised the existing cultivation patterns. The farmers need to adopt certain methods to protect the crops from the drought-like conditions, said farm scientists.

Mulching recommended

Watering of the plants should be done in early mornings and in evenings to avoid loss of water due to evaporation. Mulching, act of making of a protective layer using dried grass or leaves to protect soil surface in preserving moisture, is another way to protect the plants, recommend scientists.

Scientists recommend the farmers to use drought-resisting species for farming. “Drip irrigation method will avoid wastage of water. Spraying of water on top of the plants can be tried out when there is water shortage. Use of organic fertilizers will improve microorganisms and water retention in the soil. The density of crops should be regulated in case of water shortage. There should be proper distance between crops. Leaves from the bottom of the plants can be removed for reducing evaporation through leaves.”

Fertilizers suggested

The university has given suggestions for the use of certain fertilizers for resisting heat. Potash can be applied 25% extra of the recommended dose. Fertilizers with Boron and mixture of Calcium, Magnesium, Boron, and Zinc will also help to protect plants from drought.

Microorganisms like Piriformospora indica, Pink-Pigmented Facultative Methylotrophs (PPFM) andArbuscular mycorrhizalfungi are also good for the plants. The PPFM, developed by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, can be used for paddy and vegetables. This should be used early in the morning or in the evening.

Farming activities should be avoided between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Chemical fertilizers should not be applied during this time.

For pest control in plantains, Sulphate of Potash (5g in one litre of water) can be sprayed on leaves once in two weeks. Horticultural mineral oil (25 ml in one litre) can also be sprayed under the leaves to protect from pests.

