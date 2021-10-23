Kattakada floats industrial development council

The region hopes to leverage its agro-industrial potential and market value-added farm products

The Kattakada Assembly constituency has given shape to the Kattal Industrial Development Council (KIDC) to spearhead industrial ventures by utilising the local resources of the region.

While the body is envisaged to serve as a liaison between industry and job-seekers, the agrarian region hoped to leverage its agro-industrial potential and market value-added farm products through e-commerce and other platforms.

Transport Minister Antony Raju formally launched the council by presenting its action plan to district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar on Friday.

Kattakada MLA, I.B. Satheesh, who is spearheading the project, says the constituency that comprised six grama panchayats – Kattakada, Malayinkeezhu, Maranalloor, Vilappil, Vilavoorkkal and Pallichal – is blessed with abundance of human and natural resources, but its potential remained grossly untapped despite being situated close to the capital city.

A survey conducted ahead of KIDC’s launch found nearly half of its population to be unemployed. Among the sample size of 8,701 youths, 4,508 people lacked a steady source of income. Besides, 3,958 lacked work experience of any kind. The survey evaluated responses from people of age groups 18 – 25 (3,908 people), 25 – 40 (4,719 people) and 74 people aged above 40 years. They included 2,145 graduates, 932 postgraduates and 19 PhD holders.

“The findings highlighted the need to identify job opportunities by exploiting regional possibilities. However, only around one-fourth of the participants (2,573) were inclined towards become entrepreneurs. We hoped to equip nearly 90% of the youth with necessary skills to float their own ventures and generate jobs,” Mr. Satheesh said.

The target is crucial for the success of the proposed ‘Oru Veedu, Oru Samrambham’ (One house, One Enterprise) project to market home-made products as well as agricultural produce under the ‘KIDC’ brand. Snacks, soft drinks, pickles, handicrafts, garment, soaps, sanitisers, carry bags, dairy products and powdered spices are some of the products that will be encouraged for sale.

The project also aimed at utilising the two mini-industrial estates in Koonthani and Marukil that housed 19 enterprises, of which two were defunct.

The council will be governed by a general council chaired by the legislator and comprising local body leaders, a technical advisory committee and an implementation committee. The government has been urged to appoint a special officer to oversee its activities.

Mr. Satheesh said the constituency hoped to derive inspiration from its Jalasamrudhi project that is viewed as a model initiative for water conservation in the state.