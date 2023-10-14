HamberMenu
Kathakali fest begins

October 14, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day annual Kathakali fest of Thripunithura Kathakali Kendram was inaugurated by municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh on Friday.  

P.M. Raman Namboodiripad, who was the coordinator of the Kendram for four decades, and Kathakali artiste Sadanam Krishnankutty, who won the fellowship of the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, were honoured.

FACT Padmanabhan spoke in memory of Kalamndalam Krishnan Nair, while a speech remembering Kalamandalam Krishnankutty Poduval was delivered by Kalamandalam Unnikrishnan.

A performance of ‘Nalacharitham Second Day’ Kathakali was the highlight of the opening day.

